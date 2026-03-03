Combat-related fatalities in Pakistan increased by 30 pc in February: Report

Islamabad: Combat-related deaths in Pakistan increased by 30 per cent in February, caused due to a rise in suicide attacks across the country, according to statistics released by an Islamabad-based think tank, local media reported.

A report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) revealed that 470 deaths and 333 injuries were documented in February. The victims include 96 civilians, 80 security forces personnel and 294 militants. The number of injured included 259 civilians, 50 security forces personnel and 24 militants, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

The figure showcase a 74 per cent rise in the deaths of security forces personnel, a 32 per cent increase in civilian deaths and 21 per cent surge in militant deaths in comparison to January.

Violence increased significantly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its merged districts (erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas). As many as 53 security forces personnel and six civilians were killed while 35 security personnel and 48 civilians were injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in February. Three suicide bombing incidents took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which claimed 17 lives, including that of 14 security forces personnel and injured 20 people.

As many as 34 people were killed and 165 others were injured in a suicide bombing incident in Islamabad. Furthermore, two police personnel were killed and four others were injured in a suicide bombing in the Bhakkar district of Punjab province. The eight suicide attacks reported in January and February in this year are nearly half the total for all of 2025, when 17 such incidents were reported.

According to the data released by PICSS, the first two months of 2026 witnessed 831 combat-related deaths, including 536 militants, 169 civilians and 126 security forces personnel, Dawn reported.

At least two people were killed and 14 others injured after an explosion occurred near Miryan Police Station in Bannu district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

According to a statement by the police, the blast took place as explosive material planted in a motorcycle detonated. The two deceased people include a child, Dawn reported.

Emergency teams reached the spot and took the bodies and injured people to hospitals for treatment, according to Rescue 1122 officials.

According to police sources, the blast occurred near shops that are located in front of the police station. Police personnel were not hurt in the blast. However, civilians in the area were caught in the explosion. Several of the injured people are reported to be in a critical condition.

After the incident, a heavy contingent of the Bannu police, along with the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), Quick Response Force (QRF) and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), reached the site of the incident, Dawn reported.

Police and security forces cordoned off the area and began a search operation, according to the statement released by the police. An investigation has been launched into the incident, and evidence is being collected.



