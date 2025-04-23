Concerned at loss of tourists' lives: Pakistan on Pahalgam terror attack

Pakistan on Wednesday reacted to the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district that left more than a dozen tourists dead and several others wounded.

The brutal assault unfolded on Tuesday in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, where heavily armed terrorists reportedly emerged from the surrounding dense forests and opened indiscriminate fire on a group of tourists. The attack has been described as one of the most horrific in the region in recent memory.

Responding to media queries, Pakistan's Foreign Office issued a brief statement, saying, "We are concerned at the loss of tourists' lives in an attack in Anantnag district. We extend our condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery."

According to initial Intelligence reports, the Pakistan-based terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack, although official confirmation is awaited.

Back in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces have gone on high alert across the Union Territory following the bloodshed. Security has been tightened at all vulnerable spots, and additional forces have been deployed across the Valley.

Checkpoints have been reinforced with barbed wire barricades and intensified vehicle inspections are being carried out, particularly in areas considered sensitive, such as Sarjeevan near Uri Nala in Baramulla district.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha arrived at the Srinagar Police Control Room on Wednesday to pay their last respects to the victims of the terror attack.

The mortal remains of the deceased tourists were brought to the Police Control Room early Wednesday morning amid heavy security, where a solemn tribute was paid by the top leadership.