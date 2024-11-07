There are growing concerns about the health of NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore.

They were supposed to stay on the International Space Station (ISS) for just eight days. But because of problems with their Boeing Starliner spacecraft, they have now been stuck there for 153 days.

They are likely to remain on the ISS until February 2025.

They will return to Earth on a SpaceX capsule.

There have been growing concerns over the health of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, 59, after recent photos showed her looking very thin with hollow cheeks.

Although she appears to be in good spirits, doctors are worried about her significant weight loss.

Williams has been on the International Space Station (ISS) since June 6, celebrating her birthday and voting in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election.

These health concerns follow the hospitalisation of four astronauts from NASA's Crew 8.

They spent 200 days on the ISS. One astronaut stayed in the hospital overnight.

Concerns Over NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams' Health After Recent Photos Show Significant Weight Loss – Photo Included

The astronaut was released the next day. NASA has not given more details.