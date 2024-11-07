Live
- Concerns Over NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams' Health After Recent Photos Show Significant Weight Loss
- Chandrababu holds meeting with ministers, discusses on SC Classification
- National anti-terror policy, strategy to be unveiled soon: HM Shah
- Donald Trump Effect: Gold Prices Drop Sharply in a Single Day
- Australian govt to ban social media access for children younger than 16
- ED conducts raids on multiple sellers linked to e-com players including Amazon, Flipkart
- India A vs Australia A: Contrasting outings for KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel at Melbourne
- Lakshya and Ananya Panday Pair Up in Dharma Productions' Next Big Film
- After political furore, BJP leader withdraws slur on Sharad Pawar
- Kerala Cong cries foul over police raid on hotel rooms of women leaders, moves ECI
Just In
Concerns Over NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams' Health After Recent Photos Show Significant Weight Loss
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, 59, has been on the ISS for over 150 days. Recent photos show her looking thinner with hollow cheeks.
There are growing concerns about the health of NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore.
They were supposed to stay on the International Space Station (ISS) for just eight days. But because of problems with their Boeing Starliner spacecraft, they have now been stuck there for 153 days.
They are likely to remain on the ISS until February 2025.
They will return to Earth on a SpaceX capsule.
There have been growing concerns over the health of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, 59, after recent photos showed her looking very thin with hollow cheeks.
Although she appears to be in good spirits, doctors are worried about her significant weight loss.
Williams has been on the International Space Station (ISS) since June 6, celebrating her birthday and voting in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election.
These health concerns follow the hospitalisation of four astronauts from NASA's Crew 8.
They spent 200 days on the ISS. One astronaut stayed in the hospital overnight.
Concerns Over NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams' Health After Recent Photos Show Significant Weight Loss – Photo Included
The astronaut was released the next day. NASA has not given more details.