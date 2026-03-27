Counterfeit pills and new chemicals deepen US drug crisis​

Washington: A surge in counterfeit prescription pills and emerging synthetic compounds is intensifying the drug crisis, officials have told members of the US Congress, underscoring how quickly the threat is evolving.​

At a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing, lawmakers reviewed a package of 14 bills aimed at curbing illicit drug flows, tightening controls on new substances and improving treatment access.​

Officials and experts described a drug landscape that has shifted sharply from traditional narcotics to highly potent synthetic mixtures, often produced in clandestine labs and disguised as legitimate medication.​

“The most urgent threat today is counterfeit prescription pills,” Scott Oulton, a former Drug Enforcement Administration forensic chief, told lawmakers. These pills, he said, are mass-produced by criminal networks with “no quality control or consistency,” even when they appear identical.​

Two pills that look the same “can contain wildly different amounts of deadly drugs such as fentanyl, nitazenes, xylazine,” he added, highlighting the unpredictability that has driven fatal overdoses.​

Law enforcement officials said the danger is compounded by the growing mix of substances in the drug supply. Dennis Lemma, sheriff of Seminole County, Florida, said today’s drugs are “more potent, unpredictable, and deceptive” than in previous decades.​

Many users, he said, believe they are taking a legitimate prescription drug, only to ingest substances laced with fentanyl or other synthetic compounds. “A single dose is fatal” in some cases, he warned.​

One emerging concern is xylazine, a veterinary sedative increasingly found mixed with opioids. Because it is not an opioid, naloxone — widely used to reverse overdoses — “does not reverse its effects,” complicating emergency responses.​

Another compound gaining attention is a synthetic substance known as 7OH, which Lemma said is being marketed as a natural product despite significant risks of addiction and overdose.​

Lawmakers argued that stronger enforcement tools are needed to keep pace with these changes. Proposed legislation would classify substances such as xylazine and nitazenes under the Controlled Substances Act.​

But some public health experts urged caution, warning that aggressive scheduling of substances can produce unintended consequences.​

Nabarun Dasgupta, a researcher at the University of North Carolina, said that restricting one drug can quickly lead to the emergence of another. In recent data, he noted, xylazine has been rapidly replaced in some areas by a similar compound, medetomidine.​

“The wrong schedule can make a bad situation worse,” he said, pointing to cases where new substances triggered different and sometimes more severe health risks.​

Health officials also stressed the importance of sustaining gains made in reducing overdose deaths. Yngvild Olsen, a former federal addiction official, said fatalities have declined in recent years but warned that progress could reverse without continued support for treatment.​

“Congress must work to sustain this momentum and not move backwards,” she said, noting that medications such as methadone and buprenorphine significantly reduce the risk of fatal overdose.​

The hearing highlighted a broader divide in approach. Some lawmakers emphasised criminal enforcement and supply-side controls, while others called for expanded treatment, harm reduction and stable funding for public health programmes.​

Witnesses agreed on one point: the speed of change in the drug market is outpacing current systems. Oulton said new tools, including wastewater testing, can provide near-real-time data on drug use trends and help authorities respond faster.​

The opioid crisis in the United States has evolved over two decades, shifting from prescription painkillers to heroin and then to synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. The rise of counterfeit pills and new chemical compounds marks a more complex and unpredictable phase.​

While overdose deaths have begun to decline from pandemic-era highs, officials warned that the emergence of new synthetic drugs — often more potent and harder to detect — continues to pose a serious challenge for both law enforcement and public health systems.







