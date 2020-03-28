COVID-19 affects young, fit people too: Top US scientist

Washington: Some young and fit people were also becoming seriously ill due to novel coronavirus, Anthony Fauci, the top infectious diseases scientist on the White House COVID-19 task force, told NBA star Stephen Curry on Instagram Live.

The question-and-answer session on Thursday lasted almost 30 minutes and was watched by around 50,000 viewers, including former US President Barack Obama and pop star Justin Bieber, reports Efe news. Curry, who after feeling ill took a coronavirus test which turned out to be negative, said his intention in holding the interview with Fauci was to provide as much information as possible to young people. Many falsely believed that the virus only affected the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, but Fauci said that medical officials in the US have found that the virus is also attacking young and fit people. "What we are starting to see is that there are some people who are younger, people your age - young, healthy, vigorous - who don't have any underlying conditions who are getting seriously ill," Fauci told the 32-year-old Golden State Warriors point guard. "It's still a very, very small minority, but it doesn't mean that young people like yourself should say, 'I'm completely exempt from any risk of getting seriously ill'," he added.

Fauci said young people should be aware that they may unconsciously transmit the novel coronavirus to elderly and ill family members.