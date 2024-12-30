Croatian Presidential election heads to runoff

Zagreb: Croatia's Presidential election will head to a runoff on January 12 as no candidate secured more than half of the votes in the recent election, the Croatian State Election Commission (SEC) announced.

With 99.88 per cent of votes counted, incumbent President Zoran Milanovic, backed by the largest opposition party, the Social Democratic Party, led the race with 49.10 per cent, narrowly missing a first-round victory. His main challenger, Dragan Primorac of the ruling Croatian Democratic Union, garnered 19.35 per cent, according to the SEC.

Under Croatian election law, if no candidate wins an outright majority, the top two contenders proceed to a runoff two weeks later.

Addressing his supporters, Milanovic expressed gratitude and confidence in securing victory.

"I believe that in two weeks we will celebrate the victory," he said.

Primorac, speaking to his supporters, called the runoff "a great opportunity".

"Now a great opportunity is coming. Milanovic and I will be one one-on-one, so we will see who knows what and represents what," he said. "Croatia needs changes, and in two weeks, it will be a historic day."

The Croatian President serves a five-year term and can seek re-election once, Xinhua news agency reported.

Although the Presidency in Croatia is primarily ceremonial, the elected President possesses political power and serves as the supreme commander of the military.

Milanovic has expressed criticism towards NATO and EU support for Ukraine, frequently asserting that Croatia should remain neutral and avoid involvement in international conflicts, despite its membership in both organisations.

Additionally, he has obstructed Croatia's participation in a NATO-led training initiative for Ukraine, stating that "no Croatian soldier will take part in somebody else's war."

His principal opponent in the election, Primorac, has asserted that "Croatia's place is in the West, not the East."

However, Milanovic's campaign for the Presidency has been overshadowed by a significant corruption scandal that resulted in the imprisonment of Croatia's Health Minister last month and was a central topic in pre-election discussions.