Cyber abuse, threats shadow women candidates in Bangladesh elections

Dhaka: As Bangladesh heads into a high-stakes national election, women candidates are confronting an intensifying wave of cyber harassment, coordinated online abuse and targeted misinformation, according to local media reports.

Women account for just around four per cent of candidates in the upcoming national polls, exposing entrenched gender barriers in a political landscape where women form half the population but barely figure on the ballot.

Several women candidates across constituencies have reported organised cyberbullying, character assassination, sexual harassment and threats, both online and on the ground, aimed at intimidating them and discouraging their campaigns, local media reported.

Dilshana Parul, National Citizen Party (NCP) candidate from Dhaka-19, said she has been subjected to relentless online trolling, particularly over her choice to wear a headscarf.

"Not only supporters of rival parties but even those who call themselves progressive are involved. I believe I have been among the most targeted," she was quoted as saying by a leading Bangladeshi daily, The Dhaka Tribune.

Parul also alleged physical threats to her campaign workers.

"Recently, my team was attacked at a rural electricity site. I also received calls warning that a former ward commissioner in Ashulia is threatening my female workers to stop them from voting. Whenever it appears the BNP may lose ground, threats increase," she said.

Highlighting gendered targeting, Parul said male politicians are criticised mainly over corruption or policy, while women are attacked over their character.

"Despite this, I will continue working in the field and focus on developing my constituency," she added.

Nabila Tasnid, NCP candidate from Dhaka-20, said her campaign environment has been far from fair, reports The Dhaka Tribune.

"Our banners and festoons have been torn down. When we reported this to authorities, they demanded photo or video proof, which reflects where institutional support lies," she said.

Tasnid accused coalition-backed groups of spreading misinformation and questioning women's leadership.

"They claim society will not accept women leaders. Online propaganda and character attacks are their main tools," she said, adding that her campaign agenda focuses on agriculture, farmers' rights, employment, technical education and overseas opportunities for women.

Taslima Akhter, candidate from Dhaka-12 representing Gonoshonghoti Andolon, said online harassment thrives because it is easier to attack anonymously.

"When the target is a woman, it becomes even simpler," she said, asserting that intimidation would not deter her from advocating women's rights, free education up to grade twelve and action against corruption, extortion and drug syndicates.

The harassment comes against a broader backdrop of women's marginalisation in electoral politics.

The Election Commission data shows that women make up only around 4 per cent of candidates, while 30 of the 51 political parties contesting the polls have not fielded a single female candidate.

Reports have also pointed to rising lawlessness as a key factor discouraging women from contesting elections.

The 13th parliamentary polls, scheduled for February 12, are already marked by the absence of the Awami League and a notably low number of women candidates.

Meanwhile, gender exclusion has also been reinforced by ideological positions. Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman had earlier stated that women cannot hold the party's top leadership post, citing religious obligations and what he described as "biological limitations," asserting that Islamic principles do not permit women to serve as 'ameer'.

Observers say the convergence of cyber abuse, political violence, institutional reluctance and ideological barriers raises serious questions about Bangladesh's commitment to inclusive and representative democracy.