Daily Scams You May Not Expect — and How to Guard Yourself Fraud Leader Viraj Soni Explains

Viraj Soni has been managing fraud for banks for over 5 years, through his experience reviewing customer complaints and implementing strategy to minimize fraud, he takes us through some of the most common scams and why, most of the time, the customer ends up holding the bag.

The “Family Emergency” Scam: Your Loved One Needs Help — Or Do They?

Scenario:

Sarah gets a call from a person who sounds precisely like her son. “Mother, I’m in trouble,” the voice says. “I had a car accident and have to pay for the damages right away.” The caller pressures her to send $2,000 via a money transfer service. Panicked, Sarah follows along, and only finds out later that her son had not been in an accident — that she had been duped by a voice-cloning scam.

Expert Commentary:

“Voice cloning technology has made this scam much more believable than vintage scams” using a fake voice, says Viraj Soni. “With fear and urgency, even the most careful among us can be taken in. Brokers/investment websites and financial institutions usually treat transfers like these as authorized transfers and have trouble retrieving funds. To guard against this, always check by calling your loved one directly through a trusted method.”

The “Fake Job Offer” Trap: If It Sounds Too Good to Be True

Scenario:

Michael, after applying for jobs online a few weeks prior, gets an email telling him congrats, he just received a high-paying remote position. The employer will send him a check to buy home office equipment and expects him to wire back any money that is not used. Michael cashes the check, purchases the equipment and sends the rest of the money back. After a week, the bank informs him that the check was fake, and now he is responsible for the amount lost.

Expert Commentary:

“This scam exploits the financial fragility of job seekers,” Soni wrote. “It’s really effective because of the appearance of legitimacy provided by counterfeit checks and professionally written copies. Banks must make funds available promptly, but if the check bounces, the consumer is on the hook. Trust your instincts — if an offer looks too good to be true, validate it.”

The “Parcel Delivery” Scam: Your Package’s on Hold!

Scenario:

Emma gets a text saying her package can’t be delivered and offers a link to arrange redelivery. She clicks on the link, and it leads her to a website that appears to be the same as her delivery service’s official site. She inputs her payment details to pay a nominal “re-delivery fee.” Days later, there are unauthorized charges to her credit card statement.

Expert Commentary:

“Scammers know how to play up the convenience of online shopping,” Soni says. “They build urgency with phony delivery notices that spur rapid response and shortcut normal caution. Also, since the customer proactively entered their payment details, the chances of the bank absorbing the losses decreases. Always confirm delivery messages via official channels.”

The “Rental Property” Scam: A Bargain Apartment

Scenario:

Jake is on the hunt for a new apartment when he comes across a listing for a gorgeous unit at an astonishingly low price. The landlord claims to be out of the country and requests a security deposit to be sent via wire transfer in order to hold the rental. In a hurry to advance, Jake sends the cash. When he arrives at the address, he discovers that the apartment was never for rent at all — it was a scam.

Expert Commentary:

“The signature element of this scam is the play on urgency and scarcity,” Soni says. “Scammers use deals that are too good to be true to coax would-be renters into making hasty payments. Because wire transfers are virtually irreversible, the victim generally bears the loss. Look for legitimate landlords who provide lease agreements and safe payment options — always request these things.”

The “Online Marketplace” Scam: When Acquiring a Gadget Becomes Expensive

Scenario:

Lisa is getting a fantastic deal on a very lightly used smartphone from a well-known electronics marketplace. The seller requires payment via a money transfer app instead of through the platform’s secure payment system. Lisa sends the money — but the phone never comes, and the seller disappears from view.

Expert Commentary:

“The biggest problem for many transactions happens when moving away from protected payment platforms,” Soni says. “These apps rarely offer buyer protection and, because transactions are approved by the customer, the recourse available is limited. “Always use the marketplace to transact in order to benefit from their security features.”

The “Tech Support” Scam: Your Computer Has a Virus!

Scenario:

John’s computer screen abruptly shows a pop-up message asserting that his device has a virus. The message demanded that he call a toll-free number for immediate assistance. When he makes the call, a “technician” tells him to download software for remote access. Afterward, John notices that money has gone missing from his bank account.

Expert Commentary:

“This is a scam that leverages fear and technical manipulation,” warns Soni. “Providing remote access means the victim inadvertently gives control over their sensitive information. Because it’s seen as authorized access by banks, it’s difficult to contest fraudulent transactions. When in doubt, contact tech support using verified company contacts.”

The “Charity” Scam: Preying on Your Goodwill

Scenario:

Maria receives a call from a charitable organization asking for donations to help disaster victims after a natural disaster. Over the phone, she uses her credit card to donate $100. Later, she finds out that the fake charity and that her card was used for several fraudulent transactions.

Expert Commentary:

“Scammers are taking advantage of our charity when we’re crisis-stricken,” Soni writes. “Because donations are usually authorized, the liability usually stays with the donor. To protect yourself, vet charities through reputable sites before donating.”

The “Subscription Renewal” Scam: Please Take Action Today to Avoid Service Interruption!

Scenario:

Tom gets an email that looks like it’s from a streaming service, warning that his subscription is about to expire. There’s also a link to renew his account. When he clicks on the link and enters his credit card information, he doesn't realize he is giving the scammers his information.

Expert Commentary:

“Phishing scams tend to leverage urgency and messages that look official to create a lowered-defense environment,” Soni says. “The victim provides the information, hence banks may not refund the loss. Check the details of renewal requests by going directly to your account rather than clicking on unexpected links.”

The “Online Romance” Scam: When Love Requires More Than Your Heart

Scenario:

Anna matches with someone on a dating app who seems perfect. After chatting for weeks, he tells her about a personal crisis — he needs money to pay unexpected medical bills. In a moment of trust, Anna wires him $1,000, only to find out later that everything about his profile was fake and that she had been set up.

Expert Commentary:

“Romance scams prey on emotional fragility,” Soni says. “Since victims typically approve the payments, it’s challenging for financial institutions to categorize the transactions as fraudulent. Never give money to a person you met online.”

The “Utility Bill” Scam: Pay Up Or Get Cut Off!

Scenario:

Steve receives a phone call from someone identifying himself as being with his utility company that says his bill is past due and will be shut off unless he makes an immediate payment. The caller requests payment be made using a prepaid card. Steve goes along, but after receiving his actual utility bill where there’s no overdue balance, he realizes it was a scam.

Expert Commentary:

“Scammers prey on people’s fear of service disruption,” Soni writes. “Prepaid cards are a red flag because once the funds are transferred, there is no recourse. Utility companies will never request payment this way — always check with them directly through official channels.”

The lessons learned from Viraj Soni through his experience managing scenarios like these, we can highlight just how quickly your typical circumstances can turn into complex financial cages. The best protection is a combination of skepticism, verification and vigilance due to the prevalence of scams.