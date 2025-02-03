Dave Portnoy Slams Kanye West and Bianca Censori After Grammy Stunt

Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, took to social media to express his disdain for rapper Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori following their controversial appearance at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. Portnoy, a vocal critic of West, shared his thoughts during the event, posting on X (formerly Twitter) about the couple's red carpet arrival, which quickly became a focal point of criticism.

The moment that sparked the backlash involved Censori, who appeared on the red carpet in an attention-grabbing ensemble. As cameras flashed, the Australian model revealed a sheer mini dress beneath a large fur coat, leaving little to the imagination. West, known for his all-black fashion choices, complemented Censori's look with his usual attire, including sunglasses and a diamond chain. However, it was Censori's bold fashion choice that dominated discussions.

Portnoy's post, which accompanied a photo of the couple at the event, conveyed his disapproval, stating: "When is the last time Kanye made headlines for his talent instead of just being a jack--- for shock value?" The Barstool Sports leader, a self-described "Swiftie," did not hold back in his criticism, and his remarks were echoed by many of his followers.

The couple's red carpet stunt caught the attention of many, but not all of it was positive. Commenters on social media expressed their disbelief and outrage, questioning why West would allow his wife to dress in such a provocative manner. "Who would parade his wife or girlfriend like that??? SICK!" one user posted, while others labeled the act as desperate for attention. Some even wondered about the legality of the outfit.

Following their red carpet moment, West and Censori were escorted from the venue by police officers. Despite their removal from the event, West's history with the Grammy Awards remains notable. The rapper, who has been nominated for 76 Grammy Awards and won 24, was still a presence at this year's ceremony. His recent nomination came for his "Carnival" collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign.

West's career has been marred by controversies, with his actions often overshadowing his musical accomplishments. Known for his outspoken nature and history of public outbursts, West's appearance at the Grammy Awards was no exception.

Bianca Censori has made headlines since her relationship with Kanye West became public. The Australian model, who married West in a private ceremony in December 2022, has largely stayed out of the limelight before her marriage. Censori, an architect by training, worked in design and architecture in Melbourne, Australia, before taking a position at YEEZY, the fashion brand founded by West.

Her professional background includes roles as a design consultant and a student architect, with Censori holding both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in architecture from the University of Melbourne. Despite being relatively unknown before her marriage, Censori’s life has been thrust into the public eye as her relationship with West continues to unfold.

Reports initially suggested that West and Censori's "marriage" lacked legal standing, but further investigations revealed that the couple had obtained a confidential marriage license in California shortly after West finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian. The couple reportedly married in a private ceremony in Palo Alto, California.

Censori, now 30 years old, deactivated her Instagram account following her marriage, preferring to keep a lower profile in the face of the media attention surrounding her personal life.