Davos Summit 2026 Brings World Leaders Together Amid Global Economic And Geopolitical Tensions

The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos this year is set to address a wide spectrum of global issues, including economic inequality, climate change, technological disruption, and the growing strains between cooperation, competition, and conflict on the world stage. The summit is being held at the Davos Congress Centre in the Alpine town of Davos, Switzerland, a well-known ski resort with a population of around 10,000 that has hosted the gathering every January since 1971.

Organisers have said the 2026 edition is witnessing unprecedented participation, with nearly 400 senior political leaders in attendance. The list includes more than 60 heads of state and government, as well as about 850 chairpersons and chief executives representing some of the world’s most influential companies. A large number of senior policymakers are also present, reflecting the forum’s growing importance as a platform for global decision-making.

US President Donald Trump is a central figure at this year’s summit and is scheduled to deliver a key address on Wednesday. He is joined by several top members of his administration, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and special envoy Steve Witkoff. Other prominent attendees include French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The scale of participation extends beyond heads of government, with organisers confirming the presence of 55 economy and finance ministers, 33 foreign affairs ministers, 34 ministers handling trade, commerce, and industry, and 11 central bank governors. Reports also suggest that Trump is aiming to convene a meeting of his proposed “Board of Peace” on Gaza during the event.

In the lead-up to the summit, Trump reignited controversy by making remarks about Greenland, mocking European leaders while positioning himself at the centre of debates over the future of the autonomous Danish territory. His comments have prompted a rare show of unity among European leaders attending the forum. Emmanuel Macron said Europe must be prepared to stand up to what he described as bullying behaviour, while the European Union signalled it would respond firmly to Washington’s posture.

Trump has argued that Greenland’s strategic location and mineral resources make it critical for US and NATO security, particularly in the context of competition with Russia and China. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen cautioned that such positions could push relations between the United States and the European Union into a dangerous downward spiral.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who has sought to reduce Canada’s economic dependence on the US after Trump suggested the country should become America’s 51st state, received a standing ovation at Davos for his stance. His reception underscored the broader tensions and shifting alliances that are shaping discussions at this year’s World Economic Forum.