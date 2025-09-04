  • Menu
Deadly Earthquake in Afghanistan, Tremors in Argentina & Alaska – September 2025

Strong earthquakes shook Afghanistan, Argentina, and Alaska in early September 2025. Afghanistan’s shallow quake killed over 1,400 people and damaged thousands of homes.

Argentina

  • Date: September 4, 2025
  • Magnitude: 5.8
  • Place: Salta
  • Depth: 192 km

Shaking felt, but no major damage.

Alaska

  • Date: September 3, 2025
  • Magnitude: 6.0
  • Place: Near Nikolski, 87 km SW

Tremors felt, no serious damage.

Afghanistan

  • Date: August 31, 2025
  • Magnitude: 6.0
  • Deaths: 1,469+
  • Injured: 3,700+
  • People affected: 500,000+

Villages destroyed, homes buried, rescue ongoing.

