Deadly Earthquake in Afghanistan, Tremors in Argentina & Alaska – September 2025
Highlights
Strong earthquakes shook Afghanistan, Argentina, and Alaska in early September 2025. Afghanistan’s shallow quake killed over 1,400 people and damaged thousands of homes.
Argentina
- Date: September 4, 2025
- Magnitude: 5.8
- Place: Salta
- Depth: 192 km
Shaking felt, but no major damage.
Alaska
- Date: September 3, 2025
- Magnitude: 6.0
- Place: Near Nikolski, 87 km SW
Tremors felt, no serious damage.
Afghanistan
- Date: August 31, 2025
- Magnitude: 6.0
- Deaths: 1,469+
- Injured: 3,700+
- People affected: 500,000+
Villages destroyed, homes buried, rescue ongoing.
