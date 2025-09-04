Deadly Earthquake in Afghanistan, Tremors in Argentina & Alaska – September 2025

Strong earthquakes shook Argentina, Alaska, and Afghanistan in early September. Afghanistan was badly hit, with many homes destroyed and people killed.

Argentina

Date: September 4, 2025

Magnitude: 5.8

Place: Salta

Depth: 192 km

Shaking felt, but no major damage.

Alaska

Date: September 3, 2025

Magnitude: 6.0

Place: Near Nikolski, 87 km SW

Tremors felt, no serious damage.

Afghanistan

Date: August 31, 2025

Magnitude: 6.0

Deaths: 1,469+

Injured: 3,700+

People affected: 500,000+

Villages destroyed, homes buried, rescue ongoing.