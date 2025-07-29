Death of Blackstone's Wesley LePatner in Midtown Shooting Sparks Investigation

The Blackstone executive shot in the shooting spree by 27-year-old Shane Tamura was a Jewish leader in the philanthropic world. In 2023, LePatner was honored by a Jewish group for her work as a philanthropist.

With the revelation of the Wesley LePatner identity, the Midtown Manhattan shooting-turned-to-targeted-killing with the discovery of the victim’s identity as a Jew makes a lot of the earlier comments linking Tamura’s manifesto that blamed the NFL all make less sense.

Who was Wesley LePatner?

Blackstone’s Wesley LePatner is the Senior Managing Director of the firm. She was hired by the company in 2014. LePatner currently heads up Blackstone’s Core+ Real Estate business globally and is also CEO of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, a company with $53 billion under management, Bloomberg reports. She is an alumna of Yale University and worked at Goldman Sachs for more than 10 years. She also sits on the boards of a number of big-name New York institutions including the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm that our colleague, Wesley LePartner, was one of the victims in the tragic incident at 345 Park Avenue,” Blackstone said in a statement to The New York Post.

“She was an exceptional human being—dedicated, caring and beloved by all who knew her at Blackstone and across the industry. She made significant contributions to the firm and our sector, and personified the very best of Blackstone. Our hearts go out to her husband, her children and her extended family.”

“This has nothing to do with targeted shooting NYC”

Right-wing commentator and former President Donald Trump’s aide Laura Loomer trained the gun at New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and alleged that NYC gun violence was the same group that Mamdani was photographed with.

“Blackstone Building had been one of the sites identified by activist group Within Our Lifetime (@WOLPalestine) for the use of slogans such as ‘Globalize the Intifada’. Politicians seen in public records and photographs at rallies have included @ZohranKMamdani. The shooter is reported to have said ‘Free Palestine’ according to witnesses. The victim was Jewish executive at Blackstone. The local Jewish community concerns was on edge.”