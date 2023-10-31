Live
- R.R. Swain takes over as new DGP of J&K
- PM Modi participates in event marking culmination of Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign
- Human activities making Earth’s air, soil and freshwater 'saltier': Study
- Zee Kutumbam Awards Part-2 will showcase a Night of Heartwarming Moments and Outstanding Performances
- LB Nagar BRS candidates meets walkers association in Mansoorabad division
- What is Halloween and why is it celebrated in India? Origins, traditions and celebration ideas
- BRS, BJP looted Rs 1 lakh crore in Kaleshwaram project: Rahul Gandhi
- SC issues notice to Centre on Umar Khalid's plea challenging validity of UAPA
- Death toll in ArcelorMittal Temirtau mining company fire rises to 45
- Delhi court acquits daughters of former IAS officer in disproportionate assets case
Just In
Death toll in ArcelorMittal Temirtau mining company fire rises to 45
Forty-five mine workers have been killed in a fire at the Kostenko mine owned by the ArcelorMittal Temirtau (AMT) mining company.
Astana (Kazakhstan): Forty-five mine workers have been killed in a fire at the Kostenko mine owned by the ArcelorMittal Temirtau (AMT) mining company.
Search for the remaining miner continues, the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations reported, Astana Times reported.
The operational headquarters works round-the-clock at two mining sites located around six kilometers apart, considering all possible routes for mine rescuers to reach the probable locations of the missing miner.
Emergency Situations Minister Syrym Sharipkhanov descended into a mine shaft to inspect the supposed epicenter of the accident, where he identified destroyed mining equipment, rubbles and ventilation structure damages that hamper the search operation, Astana Times reported.
“There are no visible sources of combustion, the gas situation is normal,” he said, noting that the work to eliminate the accident’s consequences is ongoing.
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov necessitated detecting the causes of the incident comprehensively and identifying accountable persons. He instructed the Ministry of Labor, the akimat (administration) and AMT to provide assistance to the families of the injured and deceased miners.
Smailov also set a task to complete the procedures for the AMT’s transfer in favour of Kazakhstan, Astana Times reported.
By the decision of the government commission established to investigate the mine fire causes, Vadim Basin has been appointed AMT Acting CEO by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Astana Times reported.
According to Basin, the company will maintain payment terms and social guarantees, focusing primarily on improving labor safety at the mines.
Basin has been serving as the first deputy akim (governor) of the Karagandy Region since October 2022. He started his career as an electrician at a metallurgical plant.