Death toll in Bangladesh floods rises to 18
Dhaka: The death toll from Bangladesh's floods has risen to 18, the authorities said Saturday.
According to the latest daily disaster situation report by the country's National Disaster Response Coordination Center under the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, nearly five million people were affected due to floods in 11 out of the country's total 64 districts, Xinhua news agency reported.
The floods have killed 18 people in seven flood-affected districts, according to the report.
With roads washed away by the floods triggered by heavy seasonal rains and a surge of water from hills across the Indian borders, the authorities have still been battling to deliver supplies in several southeastern and northern districts.
Also, the floods have caused widespread damage to houses and crops across vast swathes of northern and southeastern regions