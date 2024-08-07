Death toll in hotel collapse in southwestern Germany rises to two

Live
Just In
The death toll from Tuesday's hotel collapse in Germany has risen to two, local authorities said Wednesday.
Berlin: The death toll from Tuesday's hotel collapse in Germany has risen to two, local authorities said Wednesday.
The two people who died in the partial collapse of a hotel in the Bernkastel-Wittlich district of southwestern Germany are a woman and a man, both with German citizenship, said Jorg Teusch, fire and disaster protection inspector for the Bernkastel-Wittlich district.
According to police authority, the accident occurred around 10:55 p.m. local time (2055 GMT) Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.
The following morning, rescuers extracted four individuals from the debris, including a two-year-old child and a woman. The rescue operation was arduous due to the house's instability, said Teusch.
The hotel that collapsed was still under construction on Tuesday. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.