Death toll rises to six as search continues after The Hague explosion

The Hague: A sixth body has been recovered from the rubble of the apartment building in The Hague that partially collapsed after a powerful explosion, Dutch emergency services said on Monday.

The explosion and subsequent fire at the apartment building have claimed the lives of six people so far. Emergency services continue to search for additional victims, with a small section of the disaster site still to be examined.

Police have identified four of the six victims, including a child. Authorities noted that the identification process has been challenging due to the intense fire that burned in the rubble for hours after the explosion, Xinhua news agency reported.

Five people were rescued from the rubble, with four of them hospitalised.

Efforts to determine the cause of the explosion are ongoing. Local authorities have announced the launch of a criminal investigation.

The blast, which occurred in Mariahoeve district, caused a partial collapse of the apartment building on Tarwekamp Street.