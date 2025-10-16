Defence and security cooperation forms muscle of India-Russia partnership: MP Harsh Vardhan Shringla

New Delhi: Former Foreign Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Vardhan Shringla stated on Thursday that Moscow remains New Delhi's single largest supplier of advanced military systems. He said that defence cooperation has evolved from imports to joint development, co-production, and genuine technology transfers in keeping with India's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Addressing an event on India-Russia Strategic Partnerships in New Delhi on Thursday, Shringla said that the resilience to change amid global upheavals, shifting geopolitical orders, is one of the most remarkable features of the India-Russia partnership.

He mentioned that Russia has consistently supported India's aspirations for a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council.

He said, "One of the most remarkable features of our partnership is its resilience to change, through global upheavals, shifting geopolitical orders and pandemics that closed borders. India and Russia have kept their channels open, adapted mechanisms and found ways to move forward. This resilience is the fruit of decades of trust, mutual respect and what I would call strategic patience. Across the gamut of India-Russia relations, I would like to briefly highlight six core pillars that sustain this long and fruitful partnership. Political and diplomatic convergence remains our foundation. The annual summit serves as an apex of our institutional architecture, a unique space where leaders review the arc of our relationship and set priorities ahead. The Moscow meeting in July 2024 was significant, reaffirming our shared vision as an enduring and expanding partnership with concrete goals towards 2030."

"When Prime Minister Modi was awarded Russia's Order of Saint Andrew during that visit, it was far more than a ceremony. It was testimony to the genuine esteem and the depth of trust cultivated over years of collaboration. Beyond these summit moments, the rhythm of engagement continues, ministerial exchanges, the 2+2 dialogue, the United Nations, G20, BRICS and the SEO. Russia has consistently supported India's aspirations for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council, and India values Russia's voice in shaping global discourse. Yet political convergence must be undergirded by concrete capabilities and shared security interests, and this brings me to the defence and security cooperation, which forms the muscle of our partnership. Russia remains India's single largest supplier of advanced military systems, though the character has evolved dramatically from mere imports to joint development, co-production and genuine technology transfers today in keeping with India's vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat," he added.

He stated that the BrahMos missile showcases how two nations can co-innovate for a strategic edge. He also recalled how Durga Puja pandals in Siliguri displayed panels of Operation Sindoor.

"The BrahMos missile showcases how two nations can co-innovate for a strategic edge that neither could achieve alone. The delivery of S-400 air defence systems despite global supply challenges reflects a continued commitment even when external pressures continue to mount. And this takes me back to a few days ago, when, during the Durga Puja festivities, I was in my area of North Bengal, Siliguri, and what really pleased me was the number of puja pandals that displayed panels of Op Sindoor in places not only in Siliguri but in rural areas and the pride of place there was attributed to the BrahMos. So, I think that reflects the sort of spirit and support that people believe in for India's defence, development of defence capabilities, but also our partnership with a friend like Russia," he said.