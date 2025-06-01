Delegation arrives in Liberia, to reaffirm India's anti-terror stand

Monrovia: An All-Party Delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde arrived in Monrovia, Liberia, in the early hours of Sunday (Indian time), marking a significant diplomatic visit aimed at highlighting India's stance against Pakistan-backed terrorism.

Upon arrival, the delegation was warmly welcomed by Ambassador Manoj Bihari Verma, alongside prominent Liberian officials, including Sekou S. Kanneh, Chairman of the Executive Committee, and Prince A. Toles, a representative from the House of Representatives.

"All-Party Delegation led by Hon’ble Member of Parliament Shrikant Ekhnath Shinde arrives in Monrovia, Liberia. Amb Manoj Bihari Verma, H.E. Sekou S Kanneh, Representative & Chairman of Executive and H.E. Prince A Toles, Representative of the House of Representatives of Liberia, received the delegation," the Indian Embassy in Liberia posted on X.

During the visit, scheduled from May 31 to June 2, the delegation will engage in high-level meetings with key figures, including the President of Liberia, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the President Pro-Tempore of the Senate, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Additionally, discussions are planned with leading think tanks and media representatives to foster understanding and cooperation.

This delegation is part of India's ongoing mission under Operation Sindoor, reaffirming India's resolute stance against terrorism. The delegation aims to convey a strong message of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms, emphasising the importance of global solidarity.

As the delegation embarks on this critical mission, the Embassy in Liberia expressed optimism for fruitful discussions that will further enhance the partnership between India and Liberia.

Earlier on Saturday, the delegation concluded a successful visit to Sierra Leone, calling for coordinated action at the United Nations Security Council, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and other global forums to combat terrorism and preserve international peace.

The Vice President of Sierra Leone, Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, during a meeting with the delegates, affirmed the West African country's solidarity with India and condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, offering condolences for the 26 innocent lives lost.



