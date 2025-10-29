Delegation of Indian MPs participates in Asian Parliamentary Assembly meeting in Moscow

Moscow: A three-member delegation of Indian MPs - including Rajkumar Chahar, C N Manjunath and V Sivadasan - attended the meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs in Moscow on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Russia stated, "An Indian delegation, including Honourable Members of Parliament Shri Rajkumar Chahar and Dr CN Manjunath from the Lok Sabha and Dr. V Sivadasan from the Rajya Sabha participated in the meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs held today in Moscow."

The Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) was born in 2006 at the Seventh Session of the Association of Asian Parliamentary for Peace (AAPP) which was set up in 1999. The APA Charter and Tehran Declaration lay out a vision and framework of cooperation among Asian countries, towards an Asian Integration.

APA provides a forum to parliamentarians for exchanging views, ideas and experiences for creating common strategies for promotion of peace in Asia and the world, fostering cooperation and coordination among parliamentarians in Asia for promotion of peace and respect for human rights and humanitarian principles and providing a forum for parliamentarians and civil society organisations for promotion of peace.

The APA lists its aims as promoting freedom, social justice, peace, security and friendship to meet the objectives of the Assembly; sharing access to up-to-date knowledge in various areas and promoting such knowledge among the members in order to promote the progress and equality of its members; exploiting cooperatively vast human and natural resources and securing the interests of all members and recognizing their permanent authority on their natural resources; providing welfare facilities for the health and nutrition of its members' population; and contributing to integration among the Asian nations in order to utilize the potentialities of the region.