Delegation of Muslim scholars led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq calls on Iran ambassador

Srinagar: A delegation of Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) of Kashmir, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, called on the Iranian ambassador in New Delhi on Friday and offered condolences on the “martyrdom” of Iranian supreme leader, Ayatullah Ali Khameini and others killed in the conflict.

A statement issued by MMU on Friday said, “A delegation of Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), led by its patron @MirwaizKashmir, Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq and comprising Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, Aga Syed Hassan Al-Mosvi (@MosaviAga) and Aga Syed Hadi Al-Mosvi (@syedhadimoosavi) @agamujtaba met the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr Mohammad Fathali, and other officials in New Delhi today.

“The delegation conveyed heartfelt condolences on the martyrdom of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his family members and other leadership and expressed deep solidarity with the people of Iran in their hour of invasion and hardship.

“On behalf of the people of Kashmir, the delegation stated that the martyrdom of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the prominent and respected leader of the Muslim Ummah, has deeply saddened them.

“They expressed serious concern and condemned the ongoing war imposed on Iran by Israel and the United States, and Israel and hoped that diplomatic efforts will prevail to bring an end to this aggression, restoring peace and stability.

“The delegation also highlighted the deep-rooted cultural, historical, and religious ties between Kashmir and Iran, noting that Kashmir has long been referred to as ‘Iran-e-Sagheer’ (Little Iran), reflecting the enduring bonds between the two peoples. “MMU reiterated that unity, steadfastness and collective prayers for peace is the need of the hour for the ummah to face these challenges”.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah made a statement in the legislative Assembly on Friday and condemned the “unjust and illegal war imposed on Iran” and requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use his influence to end the war in the interest of humanity.

Abdullah made the statement in the Legislative Assembly as the Leader of the House after several National Conference members pressed for a brief statement, despite opposition from the BJP MLAs, who said the Iran crisis is an international issue and does not fall in the domain of this House.

“On behalf of myself and my colleagues, I strongly condemn this unjust and illegal war imposed on Iran. I express my deepest condolences over the loss of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his associates and all those who have lost their lives in this conflict,” the Chief Minister said.