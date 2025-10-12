'Deliberate attempt to suppress democracy': Rights body condemns jail hearing of Baloch activists in Pakistan

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has criticised the Pakistani authorities for holding hearing of BYC leaders Mahrang Baloch, Beebow Baloch, Gulzadi Baloch, Beebarg Baloch and Sibghatullah Shahjee in prison, terming it a "grave and deliberate attempt to suppress transparency, exclude public scrutiny, and further institutionalise the criminalisation of peaceful political dissent in Balochistan".

On Saturday, the BYC said that the judicial remand of all detained BYC leaders was further extended for 10 days. It said that the BYC activists since their arrest in March have been subjected to continuous unjustified extensions of remand and repeated denial of access to their legal representatives.

In a statement shared on X, the BYC stated: "In yet another disturbing display of institutionalised repression, the hearing of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leadership: including Dr. Mahrang Baloch, Beebow Baloch, Gulzadi Baloch, Beebarg Baloch and Sibghatullah Shahjee, was held inside prison premises today instead of an open courtroom. In this closed proceeding, the judicial remand of all detained BYC leaders was further extended for ten days. This shift to jail hearings marks a grave and deliberate attempt to suppress transparency, exclude public scrutiny, and further institutionalize the criminalization of peaceful political dissent in Balochistan."

"By moving the proceedings behind prison walls, the state effectively bars families, journalists, and neutral observers from witnessing the process which is a direct violation of Pakistan’s own constitution and international standards on fair trial and due process. Since their arrest in March 2025, following a peaceful protest demanding justice for victims of enforced disappearances, BYC leadership has been subjected to a continuous chain of illegalities: unjustified extensions of remand, and repeated denial of access to their legal representatives," it added.

Mahrang Baloch and other BYC members were arrested on March 22 on allegations of "attacking" the Quetta Civil Hospital and "inciting people to violence".

BYC leaders faced arrests a day after police crackdown on the group while they were holding protest against enforced disappearances, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

BYC chief was arrested under Section 3 of the Mainte­nance of Public Order (MPO) — a law that enables authorities to arrest and detain people suspected of posing a threat to public order — for a period of 30 days (first term). Later in April, Balochistan Home Department extended her detention for an additional 30 days (second term). The provincial government issued a fourth extension order after the BYC leaders had completed three months in detention in June.

After their arrest under the MPO, cases were also lodged against Mahrang Baloch and other BYC leaders under different sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Pakistan Penal Code. The remand of BYC leaders has been extended several times while they remained in custody.