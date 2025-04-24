Demi Moore Named Most Beautiful Woman of 2025 by People Magazine

People magazine has selected actor Demi Moore, 62, as its “Most Beautiful Woman of 2025,” marking one of the oldest recipients of the title since the feature began. The announcement appears on the digital cover of the May 5 issue, where Moore discusses her evolving view of physical appearance and self-worth.

Moore, whose career spans four decades, credits her shift in mindset to greater acceptance of the body’s natural changes. “Sometimes I look in the mirror and think, ‘My face is falling,’” she says. “But now I know that doesn’t define who I am.”

In her cover interview, Moore looks back on earlier years marked by strict regimes and self-punishment in pursuit of an ideal figure. “I tortured myself to get to what I thought was perfect,” Moore recalls. “Today, I trust my body’s signals about hunger and thirst, and I live without that fear.”

Born in 1962, Moore launched her career as a model before joining the cast of “General Hospital” as a teenager. She achieved box-office success with films such as “Ghost,” “A Few Good Men” and “Indecent Proposal,” and in 1996 became the highest-paid actress in Hollywood for her lead role in “Striptease.”

After years of supporting roles, Moore returned to leading status with the 2024 release of “The Substance,” which brought her an Oscar nomination and a Golden Globe award. The film’s acclaim set the stage for her recognition by People magazine this year.

People’s editor in chief noted Moore’s influence on conversations about age and beauty. “Her openness about aging challenges readers to rethink societal standards,” the editor said.

Search trends for “Demi Moore People Magazine” and “Most Beautiful Woman 2025” have risen sharply since the issue’s release, according to web analytics, reflecting public interest in the stars who defy expectations.

In naming Moore as its pick, People magazine highlights a shift in coverage toward women whose achievements and perspectives extend beyond traditional markers of youth. The full story is available in the May 5 issue, on newsstands and online.