Devastating Storms Trigger Deadly Floods and Landslides Across Switzerland and Northern Italy

Severe storms swept through Switzerland and northern Italy, leading to devastating floods and landslides that have claimed at least four lives, authorities reported on Sunday.

Three bodies were recovered after a landslide in the Maggia valley's Fontana area, located in Ticino canton on the southern side of the Alps. Torrential rains and storms battered southern and western Switzerland late Saturday and into the early hours.

Evacuations took place at camping sites along the Maggia River, and the partial collapse of the Visletto road bridge heightened the emergency. In the nearby Lavizzara valley, one person remained missing.

Up north, the Rhone River swelled beyond its banks, inundating highways and train tracks in Valais canton. Police noted that the side valleys south of the Rhone experienced particularly severe rainfall. A man's body was discovered early Sunday in a Saas-Grund hotel, believed to have been swept away by unexpected floodwaters after his partner reported him missing.

Another man has been missing since Saturday evening in the Binn area, near the Italian border, police confirmed.

In northern Italy, the situation was equally dire, with floods, thunderstorms, and landslides hitting various regions. Firefighters executed roughly 80 rescue operations, evacuating dozens in the northern Piedmont region.

Between Montanaro and San Benigno Canavese, rising Orco torrent waters trapped two adults and a three-month-old baby in their vehicle, requiring a rescue by firefighters. Additionally, several villages in the Valle D'Aosta region became isolated due to overflowing streams and landslides caused by the severe weather.