Dhaka: CNG drivers block Banani roads as a sign of protest

Dhaka: CNG-run auto-rickshaw drivers in Dhaka staged a large protest on Sunday, blocking key roads in Banani and causing severe disruptions to traffic on the Uttara–Mohakhali route.

Wrapped in symbolic shrouds, the demonstrators demanded fixed routes for CNG-run auto-rickshaws operating in the capital and pledged to continue their agitation until their demands were met.

The protest began around 10 a.m. in front of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) headquarters in Banani, bringing traffic to a complete standstill on both sides of the road.

Investigation officer of Banani Police Station, Mehedi Hasan, confirmed the situation on the ground.

He said, “CNG drivers had blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh road in Banani, halting traffic flow.”

Police are working to bring the situation under control, he added.

Earlier in the day, CNG drivers from areas outside Dhaka joined their counterparts in staging a sit-in on the main road to press home various demands. As the blockade continued into the afternoon, traffic authorities issued several updates and advisories to help commuters navigate the disruption, reported The Dhaka Tribune.

The elevated expressway remained open for outbound travel and was also accessible for vehicles moving from Uttara to Tejgaon or Hatirjheel, providing some relief to the city’s strained traffic network.

To ensure public safety and manage the swelling crowds, additional police forces were deployed in the area. Authorities continued to monitor the situation closely, urging commuters to stay updated through official traffic advisories and follow the suggested alternative routes.

The protesting CNG drivers have made it clear they will continue their demonstration until their demands for fixed routes are addressed, raising concerns over further traffic disruptions in the coming days.

This demonstration has sparked a wider conversation about the regulation and management of CNG auto-rickshaws in Dhaka, which is considered to be a critical component of the city’s public transport system.