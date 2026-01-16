Did Pakistan media anticipate US move to impose visa restrictions?

New Delhi: Pakistan’s media had last year anticipated certain visa curbs by the United States, largely due to escalating security and immigration concerns reflecting Washington’s move towards policy changes and domestic speculations before the recent official announcement.

Media outlets like Samaa and Ary News had, in early 2025, speculated such a move. There were similar reports elsewhere, and thereafter, others picked it up despite Islamabad’s desperate overtures at keeping US President Donald Trump in good humour.

Trump’s reiteration of his "Favourite Field Marshal", Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir’s repeated visits to the US, reported American interest in Pakistani crypto-currency and rare-earth minerals, as well as Islamabad’s offer to Washington for the development of Pasni port in Balochistan -- all appear to have led to nought.

Before the US officially suspended immigrant visa processing for Pakistani nationals and citizens of other countries, officials in Islamabad and the media highlighted uncertainty and awaited official confirmation, at times differentiating between speculation and government statements.

These reports mainly emerged from leaks, expert analyses, and speculation around US visa policy shifts linked to security vetting criteria.

Now, a US State Department spokesperson has announced that the Trump administration is suspending processing for immigrant visas for applicants from 75 countries, beginning January 21. This will impact applicants from certain countries in Africa, the Middle East, the Caribbean and Latin America, the Balkan regions, and South Asia, with Pakistan and Bangladesh included in the list.

Islamabad has pointed out that Washington’s Wednesday announcement does not impact those applying for a visitor visa, expressing hope for "routine processing" to resume soon.

Reacting to the announcement of US visa curbs, Pakistan’s Foreign Office has reportedly expressed hope that the suspension is temporary, with possible resumption in usual processing in the near future. Until then, the backlog of applications is expected to grow, with approvals delayed despite historically strong demand.

Pakistan’s media began reporting on potential US visa restrictions as early as the first months of 2025, amid general global chatter about Washington tightening immigration rules for nationals of certain countries, including Pakistan. These media reports underscored that the potential US visa curb was connected to broader immigration policy developments driven by stricter security measures. Such measures included demands for more information from visa applicants, such as public social media profiles, to vet non-immigrant visa applications more thoroughly.

Also, the Trump administration’s concerns about meeting specific security requirements had triggered warnings that Pakistan might face partial visa suspensions unless compliance improved. Media reports had also reflected the political context, including prior US immigration crackdowns and Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to clarify and negotiate visa-related issues with Washington.

Pakistan’s media framed these developments within broader bilateral relations and global immigration trends, explaining why visa issuance numbers were fluctuating and why demand remained high despite restrictions. The reports anticipated certain visa curbs by Washington based on early signals of heightened security protocols recently adopted by the US, ongoing diplomatic communications, and speculative reports before official confirmation. The anticipation was rooted in concerns over compliance with US security standards and reflected through detailed coverage of policy changes and their implications for Pakistani travellers and immigrants.