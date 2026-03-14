Diplomatic Dividend: Why India is the Only Nation Crossing the Strait of Hormuz Unescorted

Iran has allowed Indian-flagged gas carriers to navigate the Strait of Hormuz—a critical maritime chokepoint currently under blockade due to regional conflict. This exemption is being viewed as a testament to the "special friendship" between New Delhi and Tehran.

The 'Shivalik' Breakthrough

The Indian-flagged LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) carrier 'Shivalik', with a capacity of over 54,000 tonnes, successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz on March 13–14, 2026. This follows high-level diplomatic talks between PM Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

While most international shipping has been halted or diverted due to the Iran-US-Israel conflict, Iran’s Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, confirmed that India is being granted a "safe corridor" because the two nations share a "common fate." Another vessel, the 'Nanda Devi', followed shortly after, carrying crucial fuel to ease India's worsening domestic gas crisis.

Why This Matters to India

India is the world's second-largest importer of LPG, and roughly 90% of its supply originates from the Middle East. The blockade had left over 20 Indian-flagged vessels stranded, triggering:

* A domestic energy crisis: Cooking gas shortages were reported across several states.

* Economic pressure: Industrial units faced shutdowns, and hospitality sectors (hotels/restaurants) were struggling with supply gaps.

* Geopolitical standing: Being one of the few nations allowed through the blockade reinforces India's "strategic autonomy"—its ability to maintain ties with both Western powers and Iran.