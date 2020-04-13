Disney World to furlough thousands of employees

Miami: Some 43,000 workers at the Disney World will be furloughed from April 19 after its indefinite closure due to the coronavirus pandemic in the US. However, they will receive their medical and other benefits during the period of furlough, an agreement reached with Service Trades Council Union, a coalition of unions representing the Disney World employees, said on Sunday.

Disney World had 77,000 employees before it closed its parks, recreational places, and hotels in March, reports Efe news. These workers had been receiving their salaries so far. However, after April 19 the management would stop their pay since the company was not sure about the date when it would resume its usual activities.

According to Orlando Sentinel news, the 43,000 workers represented by the Service Trades Council Union were the largest group of staff to be furloughed across Florida. The STCU on Saturday in a statement said: "Furloughed part-time employees who are currently eligible and elected medical insurance under the Affordable Care Act for the calendar year 2020 will remain eligible per their current enrollment." .



