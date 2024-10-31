Diwali affirms ideals that inspire Australians: Anthony Albanese

Canberra: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday called Diwali an "extraordinarily beautiful celebration of faith and culture" that inspires Australians from all walks of life.

"This annual festival of joy, hope and togetherness is an extraordinarily beautiful celebration of faith and culture - one embraced by Australia's diverse and vibrant society," Albanese stated in his Diwali greetings.

"With its celebration of the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance, it affirms the ideals that inspire Australians from all walks of life. The rituals and traditions of Diwali are in every way an expression of community, culture and heritage. It's a moment to enjoy the company of loved ones, and to reflect on the shared inheritance of centuries of tradition," he added.

"As families and friends gather in homes, parks, temples and community centres across our nation, may the glowing lights of this cherished festival bring you peace and joy. To everyone who celebrates, I wish you a wonderful Diwali," he mentioned.

The Prime Minister of New Zealand also sent his wishes to all those celebrating Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas.

"Happy Bandi Chhor Divas. I'm wishing those celebrating the Festival of Lights a meaningful, vibrant, and joyful Diwali!" he posted on X.

Earlier this week, the White House also hosted a Diwali reception with US President Joe Biden reflecting on how the South Asian American community has enriched every part of American life.

"On this day in America, we think about that journey of light. Earlier in our nation’s founding, generations before [you lit a] diya in the shadow of the suspicion. Now, in the [our] time, Diwali is celebrated openly and proudly here in the White House," he stated.



