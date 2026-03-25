Don shifts onus of Iran war on Pentagon chief Hegseth

Washington: US President Donald Trump has indicated that his defence secretary, Pete Hegseth, may have been the one who pushed America towards launching a war on Iran. On Monday, Trump told the media that Hegseth was the first person on his team to suggest launching military operations against Tehran.

"I called Pete, I called General (Dan) Caine. I called a lot of our great people... And I said, 'Let's talk. We got a problem in the Middle East. We have a country, known as Iran, that for 47 years has been just a purveyor of terror, and they're very close to having a nuclear weapon.

We can keep going and get that 50,000 up to 55 and 60, there's no end, or we can take a stop and make a little journey into the Middle East and eliminate a big problem," Trump said at a Memphis Safe Task Force roundtable in Tennessee while sitting beside the Pentagon chief.

"And Pete, I think you were the first one to speak up, and you said, 'Let's do it, because you can't let them have a nuclear weapon,'" he added, turning to Hegseth.

He went on to praise Hegseth and claimed the United States was having "very good" discussions with Tehran, despite Iranian state media denying reports of any negotiations between the two warring nations.