There were spooky decorations all around, and the Trumps dished out full-sized candy bars to hundreds of children in superheroes costumes ranging from superheroes to dinosaurs to even miniature renditions of the president and first lady. The Trumps, not in costume themselves, led the crowd out to the White House Halloween steps to the beat of Michael Jackson’s “ Thriller ” before the first couple made an appearance. President Trump, just hours before, had returned from a five- day trip to Asia.

The chairman refocused out three costumed kiddies one dressed as a Secret Service agent, the coming as the chairman himself, and another as the first lady. He chortled at the youthful impersonator and high- fived him as the Trumps mingled with the families. He motioned at the young girl, mouthed “Melania” to reporters, and posed for pictures as the Secret Service child next to him waved at the cameras.

White House staffers and their families also trick-or-treated on the lawn, including press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who brought her husband Nicholas Riccio and their one-year-old son, who was particularly cute in a miniaturized jack-o’-lantern costume. Deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and his wife, former Trump aide Katie Miller, also attended the White House Halloween party — she in a skeleton costume, he in a suit.

The White House did not let the ongoing partial government shutdown stop it from spookifying the grounds of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue: the exterior of the White House was decorated with orange and red mums, oversized fall leaves, and jack-o’-lanterns carved into the iconic building’s famous festive event steps and balcony. Military families and White House staffers were invited with their children to join in on the Halloween celebration on the White House’s South Lawn.