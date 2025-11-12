Donald Trump Eases Stance On H-1B Visa, Says US Needs Foreign Talent For Key Sectors

In a notable reversal of his earlier position, US President Donald Trump defended the H-1B visa programme, acknowledging that the United States must attract skilled workers from around the world to fill critical roles. During an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, Trump stated that not all positions, particularly in manufacturing and defence, can be filled by unemployed Americans without significant training.

When asked if limiting H-1B visas would remain a key focus for his administration, Trump replied that the US “needs to bring in talented people,” stressing that certain expertise simply isn’t available domestically. “No, you don’t have [the talent],” he said when pressed further, adding that people still “have to learn.”

The statement marks a softening of Trump’s stance amid his administration’s ongoing crackdown on the H-1B programme, which is heavily used by technology companies to hire foreign specialists. Indian professionals — especially in tech and healthcare — represent one of the largest groups of H-1B visa holders.

Earlier in September, Trump introduced a Proclamation on H-1B visa reform, mandating an additional $100,000 fee for new applications filed after September 21, 2025. The rule, clarified by the US State Department, applies only to fresh petitions or entries into the 2026 H-1B lottery, leaving existing visa holders unaffected.

Trump’s recent comments suggest a more pragmatic approach to balancing immigration control with the need for skilled global talent essential to sustaining the US economy.