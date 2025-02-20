Donald Trump Jr. Posts Fake Video of Zelenskyy Dancing After Father’s "Dictator Without Elections" Criticism

Live
In the latest exchange of verbal jabs between the Trump family and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Donald Trump Jr. has shared a manipulated video of Zelenskyy belly-dancing. The video, which has been circulating widely on social media, shows Zelenskyy in a red costume, but it is digitally altered. The original dancer is Russian performer Vusal Mekhtyev, whose face has been replaced by Zelenskyy’s.
Trump Jr. shared the fake video on social media, commenting, "Zelenskyy should really just go win the war without our endless $$$. Let’s see how that works out." His post comes in the midst of ongoing tensions between Donald Trump and Zelenskyy, following critical remarks from the former U.S. president about the Ukrainian leader's leadership style.
Zelenskyy, a former comedian and actor before becoming president, has faced online ridicule for his past career. Critics have often used altered videos of him dancing to undermine his leadership, with some urging him to return to his entertainment roots. The video posted by Trump Jr. is one such example of this digital manipulation.
Earlier this week, Donald Trump referred to Zelenskyy as a “dictator without elections” and accused him of dragging the U.S. into the Russia-Ukraine war, which has cost billions of dollars in American taxpayer money. Trump also took aim at Zelenskyy’s previous career, labeling him a comedian as part of his broader criticism of the Ukrainian president’s handling of the conflict.