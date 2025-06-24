Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize after Israel-Iran peace deal

US President Donald Trump has been officially nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for successfully brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, effectively bringing an end to what he termed the “12 Day War.”

The nomination was submitted on June 24 by Representative Buddy Carter (R-Ga.), who hailed Trump’s role as “extraordinary and historic” in de-escalating a rapidly intensifying conflict.

“President Trump’s influence was instrumental in forging a swift agreement that many believed to be impossible,” Carter wrote in his letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

Carter also highlighted Trump’s firm stance on Iran’s nuclear program, stating that his bold and decisive actions played a major role in preventing further escalation and ensuring regional stability.

“President Trump also took bold, decisive actions to halt Iran’s nuclear ambitions and ensure that the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism remains incapable of acquiring a nuclear weapon,” Carter emphasized.

Calling Trump’s leadership a demonstration of “courage and clarity,” Carter said the ceasefire was a rare moment of hope in a region marked by volatility.

“His leadership through the crisis exemplifies the very ideals that the Nobel Peace Prize seeks to recognize: the pursuit of peace, the prevention of war, and the advancement of international harmony,” he added.

Timeline of the 12-Day Conflict

The conflict erupted when Israel launched a preemptive strike against Iran, citing imminent nuclear threats. This triggered a series of missile exchanges. The situation escalated further when the US joined in, targeting three Iranian nuclear facilities with airstrikes.

In retaliation, Iran fired rockets at a US military base in Qatar, but with advance notice, no casualties were reported.

On June 24, Trump announced a ceasefire to begin overnight, claiming that “the war is ending.” His intervention is being credited with halting a potentially prolonged war and opening diplomatic channels in the Middle East.

As of now, Trump becomes a rare sitting US President to be formally nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for active wartime diplomacy.