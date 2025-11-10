Donald Trump Promises $2,000 ‘Tariff Dividend’ For Americans, Calls Critics “Fools”

US President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his aggressive tariff strategy, declaring that his government had generated “trillions of dollars” in revenue from trade duties. He said that this money would soon allow every American, except high earners, to receive a $2,000 “dividend” funded by those tariffs.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump dismissed critics of tariffs as “fools,” boasting that under his administration, the US had become “the richest, most respected country in the world,” with minimal inflation and record-breaking stock market performance. Although he provided no timeline or mechanism for the payments, Trump claimed the tariff income would help reduce national debt and directly benefit citizens.

His comments come amid ongoing scrutiny of his trade policies in the US Supreme Court, which recently heard a case challenging the legality of the tariffs. If the court rules against them, it could force over $100 billion in refunds and eliminate one of Trump’s core economic tools. Trump has warned that overturning the tariffs would harm the nation’s economy, emphasizing that they are vital to boosting domestic production and reducing the trade deficit.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he had not yet discussed the proposed $2,000 plan with the president but hinted that such benefits might come through tax cuts. He mentioned possible reliefs like removing taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security, along with deductions for auto loans.