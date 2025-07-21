Donald Trump publishes an AI-created video portraying an FBI arrest of Barack Obama, asserting that 'no one is above the law.

Trump Obama video news: Several American politicians, including former president Joe Biden, then appear in the doctored video to say “no one is above the law.” The video then cuts to a scene showing Trump and Obama in the Oval Office, before FBI agents arrive to Obama arrested. The Donald Trump Obama video ends with Barack Obama in a jail cell wearing an orange jumpsuit.

The development comes days after US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, said that the Obama administration should be tried for claims of Russian influence in Trump’s 2016 US Presidential win.

Gabbard had said that 114 pages of heavily redacted emails have revealed that former President Barack Obama’s national security Cabinet “faked and manipulated intelligence” behind the assessment that Russia preferred Trump to win the election.

“Their goal was to usurp President Trump and subvert the will of the American people,” Gabbard wrote on X. “No person, no matter how important, should be above the law. Every person involved in this conspiracy must be delved and fulfilled to the fullest extent of the law. The integrity of our popular democracy depends on it. We're turning over all documents to the DOJ for felonious referral.”

Gabbard’s move was welcomed by Trump, who said: “Congratulations to Tulsi Gabbard. Keep it coming!! !”

“Will Obama be arrested?”: Social media reacts

Trump Obama video posted also sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with several users questioning if Obama will be arrested in the coming days.

“Arrest Obama is trending? You guys think Obama will actually be arrested?” one user asked on X.

Another user commented: “Is this real life? Is there a chance Obama will be arrested?”