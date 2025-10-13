Donald Trump Reasserts Claim Of Mediating India–Pakistan Truce, Cites Tariff Threats As Diplomatic Leverage

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed credit for diffusing tensions between India and Pakistan, stating that the threat of imposing steep tariffs played a pivotal role in settling the dispute. Speaking to reporters before leaving for the Middle East to oversee the release of hostages from Gaza, Trump said that tariffs had provided the US with significant diplomatic strength.

“Tariffs have given us negotiating power. I settled several wars using tariffs. Between India and Pakistan, I warned them that if they fought a nuclear war, I would impose tariffs of 100%, 150%, even 200%,” Trump said, claiming the issue was resolved “within 24 hours.”

India, however, has consistently rejected this assertion, clarifying that the ceasefire was achieved through bilateral discussions between Indian and Pakistani military officials, without US mediation.

Trump further added that he plans to address the conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan after his Middle East trip, describing himself as adept at resolving wars. “It’s my honour to help save lives. People say I deserve the Nobel, but I didn’t do it for that — I did it to prevent wars,” he said.

His remarks come days after he missed out on the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, which was awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.