Donald Trump Shifts U.S. Focus Toward Pakistan in 2025
Donald Trump shifts focus to Pakistan in 2025, marking the biggest US tilt towards Pakistan since 1971, affecting trade, security, and South Asia relations.
President Donald Trump is changing the U.S. approach in South Asia by focusing more on Pakistan. Experts say this is the biggest US tilt towards Pakistan since 1971. This is part of Trump foreign policy 2025, showing a new plan for trade, security, and relations in the region.
Recently, the U.S. and Pakistan signed a trade deal. It reduces taxes on Pakistani goods like textiles, IT services, and farm products. The deal also allows U.S. investment in Pakistan’s oil and mineral industries. This could help Pakistan grow and may also affect energy in the region.
Trump also met Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the White House. They discussed safety, fighting terrorism, and working together more. Sharif invited Trump to visit Pakistan, which shows improving ties. Analysts say this is part of a larger Trump India Pakistan shift, where the U.S. may work with both countries but focus more on Pakistan in some areas.
This move is being compared to US Pakistan relations 1971, as it is the biggest shift toward Pakistan in decades. Some experts also warn it could affect U.S.-India relations, especially after India bought discounted Russian oil, which had caused U.S. trade issues before.
The new Donald Trump Pakistan policy shows that the U.S. wants better trade, stronger security, and more stability in the region. By focusing more on Pakistan, Trump is changing how the U.S. deals with both Pakistan and India.