EAM Jaishankar, Rubio speak on Middle East tensions​

Washington: India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke over the phone on Monday about the West Asia crisis. They reviewed its impact on the global economy and energy supplies. Both agreed to continue working together.​

“Had a detailed telecon this evening with US @SecRubio,” Jaishankar said in a post on X. This was the first call between the two leaders after the war in Iran.​

He said the talks “focused on the West Asia conflict and its impact on the international economy.”​

Jaishankar added that both sides “particularly spoke about energy security concerns.”​

He said they “agreed to remain in touch.”​

In Washington, in a readout of the call, the State Department said they agreed on the importance of continuing to work together to advance mutual priorities.​

“Secretary Rubio spoke today with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar,” Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said.​

“The two officials discussed the current situation in the Middle East,” he said.​

“The Secretary and Minister agreed on the importance of continuing to work together to advance mutual priorities,” Pigott added.​

The call comes amid rising tensions in West Asia. The conflict has added pressure on global markets. Energy prices remain sensitive to developments in the region.​

India and the United States have expanded their strategic partnership over the past decade. They cooperate in defence, technology, and energy.​

West Asia remains critical for both countries. Stability in the region affects global trade, inflation, and energy flows. Continued dialogue is seen as essential.​