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Earthquake Hits Tibet: 16 Dead, 76 Injured

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A magnitude 7.0 earthquake hits Tibet, killing 16 people and injuring 76, with over 12,000 residents evacuated as rescue operations continue and authorities deploy emergency relief supplies.

Earthquake Hits Tibet: 16 Dead, 76 Injured
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Earthquake Hits Tibet: 16 Dead, 76 Injured

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An earthquake that struck China’s Tibet Autonomous Region on Friday has left 16 people dead so far and 76 others injured. The earthquake, according to official sources, was of magnitude 7.0. The administration had evacuated more than 12,000 people to safer places. The details of the injured are not yet available.

It is reported that over 330 houses collapsed or were damaged in the quake. The extent of the damage is being assessed, according to state-run news agency Xinhua.

It said rescue and relief operations are in full swing. So far, 12,489 residents have been evacuated, and resettlement of affected residents is underway.

The report said China has allocated 50 million yuan (about USD 7.5 million) in emergency disaster relief funds and earmarked another 30 million yuan for recovery efforts following the earthquake.

Passenger trains on the affected section of the Qinghai-Xizang Railway resumed operations at reduced speeds on Friday morning, China Railway Qinghai-Xizang Group Co Ltd said.

State Grid Xizang Electric Power Co Ltd said electricity had been restored to 1,937 households in the quake-hit area of Baqen County as of 10 am (local time) on Friday.

Relief supplies dispatched by authorities at various levels have reached the affected area. These include 1,000 sets of prefabricated houses, 3,239 tents, 2,821 folding beds and 4,280 quilts, along with other essential items, according to Xinhua.

The area around the epicentre has an average altitude of more than 4,800 metres. Temperatures are expected to fall to minus nine degrees Celsius over the next three days, with intermittent snowfall forecast on Saturday in three townships near the epicentre, local weather authorities said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered all-out search and rescue operations for missing people and prompt medical treatment for the injured. He also stressed the need to closely monitor seismic activity and weather conditions to prevent secondary disasters, given the high altitude and low temperatures in the affected area.

Gowri V
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Gowri V

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A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

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Tibet earthquakeTibet earthquake casualtiesmagnitude 7.0 earthquake ChinaTibet rescue and relief operationsChina earthquake emergency response
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