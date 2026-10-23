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Earthquake Hits Tibet: 16 Dead, 76 Injured
In Short
A magnitude 7.0 earthquake hits Tibet, killing 16 people and injuring 76, with over 12,000 residents evacuated as rescue operations continue and authorities deploy emergency relief supplies.
An earthquake that struck China’s Tibet Autonomous Region on Friday has left 16 people dead so far and 76 others injured. The earthquake, according to official sources, was of magnitude 7.0. The administration had evacuated more than 12,000 people to safer places. The details of the injured are not yet available.
It is reported that over 330 houses collapsed or were damaged in the quake. The extent of the damage is being assessed, according to state-run news agency Xinhua.
It said rescue and relief operations are in full swing. So far, 12,489 residents have been evacuated, and resettlement of affected residents is underway.
The report said China has allocated 50 million yuan (about USD 7.5 million) in emergency disaster relief funds and earmarked another 30 million yuan for recovery efforts following the earthquake.
Passenger trains on the affected section of the Qinghai-Xizang Railway resumed operations at reduced speeds on Friday morning, China Railway Qinghai-Xizang Group Co Ltd said.
State Grid Xizang Electric Power Co Ltd said electricity had been restored to 1,937 households in the quake-hit area of Baqen County as of 10 am (local time) on Friday.
Relief supplies dispatched by authorities at various levels have reached the affected area. These include 1,000 sets of prefabricated houses, 3,239 tents, 2,821 folding beds and 4,280 quilts, along with other essential items, according to Xinhua.
The area around the epicentre has an average altitude of more than 4,800 metres. Temperatures are expected to fall to minus nine degrees Celsius over the next three days, with intermittent snowfall forecast on Saturday in three townships near the epicentre, local weather authorities said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered all-out search and rescue operations for missing people and prompt medical treatment for the injured. He also stressed the need to closely monitor seismic activity and weather conditions to prevent secondary disasters, given the high altitude and low temperatures in the affected area.
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