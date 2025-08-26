EchoStar shares surge 75% after AT&T agrees to acquire its wireless spectrum in a $23 billion deal.

Live
EchoStar share price jump more than 75% on Tuesday following AT&T’s announcement that it will purchase certain wireless spectrum licenses from the company in an all-cash deal worth approximately $23 billion.
AT&T said that the transaction will add about 50 megahertz of mid-band and low-band spectrum to its network, with coverage expanding to more than 400 markets throughout the U.S. The purchase, which is expected to close in mid-2026 and is still subject to regulatory approval, will provide “meaningful capacity and coverage for 5G and future generations of wireless services in densely populated urban areas as well as rural and underserved regions.”
EchoStar, meanwhile, said in a regulatory filing that the $23 billion telecom deal is “in furtherance of its ongoing EchoStar stock surge to resolve the Federal Communications Commission’s inquiries.” In April, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr wrote a letter to EchoStar cofounder and Chairman Charlie Ergen warning that “staff will review whether your company’s buildout of the nation’s 5G wireless network is in compliance with federal requirements.” That inquiry was in response to allegations from Elon Musk’s SpaceX that EchoStar has allowed “valuable mid-band AT&T EchoStar spectrum acquisition” to be “chronically underused” and called on the FCC to open the door for “new satellite entrants” to put the airwaves to more productive use. SpaceX operates a satellite-based internet service called Starlink, which relies on a network of satellites in low-Earth orbit.
“EchoStar AT&T deal removes all doubt as to EchoStar’s ability to satisfy the FCC’s buildout requirements,” Ergen said in a statement. “EchoStar and Boost Mobile have successfully met all of the FCC’s network buildout milestones. That said, this AT&T wireless spectrum purchase, combined with the hybrid MNO agreement, represents an important step toward addressing the FCC’s concerns about spectrum utilization.”
AT&T CEO John Stankey also weighed in on the transaction, saying that it was “a win all the way around.” In an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, he added, “This is a great opportunity to deliver services in the way customers want to purchase them. I believe regulators will ultimately see this transaction as very compelling.”