Live
- India ties: Trump has track of engagements, Harris's record sparse littered with Kashmir statements
- Global iPhone sales up 6 pc at $46.2 bn, Apple services revenue at all-time high
- Mahindra Auto records highest ever SUV sales in Oct, overall auto growth up 20 pc
- Rahul, Priyanka condole Catholicos Mor Baselios Thomas' demise
- Indian diaspora celebrate Diwali, Bandi Chhor Divas in Canada
- Bibek Debroy left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape: PM Modi
- OnePlus 13 Debuts with Snapdragon 8 Elite and Massive 6,000mAh Battery: Details
- Charuhasan Hospitalised After Fall Before Diwali, Daughter Suhasini Mani Ratnam Shares Health Update
- Several injured in couple of road accidents in Srikakulam and West Godavari
- Czech antitrust agency denies Westinghouse, EDF complaints over KHNP's nuclear deal
Just In
Egyptian army denies reports about helping Israel in military operations
The Egyptian armed forces refuted claims circulating on social media that they were involved in supporting Israel's military operations. The army...
The Egyptian armed forces refuted claims circulating on social media that they were involved in supporting Israel's military operations.
The army said in a post on the platform X that "there is no form of cooperation with Israel."
The statement followed earlier remarks from Egypt's Press Center citing a high-level source, which dismissed media reports alleging that Alexandria Port had received a shipment of military supplies for Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.
The reports claimed that a German vessel, the MV Kathrin, had docked with eight containers holding approximately 150,000 kg of RDX explosives intended for Israeli Military Industries, part of Israel's largest defence company, Elbit Systems.
The Press Center characterised the reports as false, stating they were spread by "anti-country voices" aiming to undermine Egypt's historic support for the Palestinian people and their cause.