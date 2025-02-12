Elon Musk Defends Government Efficiency Cuts at White House Amid Criticism

Elon Musk made a rare public appearance at the White House on Tuesday, defending his efforts to overhaul the federal government. Standing alongside President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, Musk, who serves as an adviser, addressed concerns over transparency and the rapid cuts being made to federal agencies under the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Musk, wearing a "Make America Great Again" cap, argued that the cuts were “common sense” and necessary to eliminate what he described as an overly powerful and unelected federal bureaucracy. "The people voted for major government reform, and that's what they're going to get," he told reporters, emphasizing the democratic nature of the changes.

Trump expanded Musk’s authority through an executive order that now requires DOGE approval for most new federal hires, part of the broader plan to reduce the size of the government workforce. While Musk claimed DOGE's activities are shared through the department’s website and on X, his social media platform, critics pointed out the lack of substantial details about which programs are being affected.

The announcement came amid growing concerns about limited oversight, particularly after the firing of the USAID inspector general. The inspector general had warned that monitoring $8.2 billion in humanitarian aid had become difficult since DOGE began its downsizing efforts.

Musk acknowledged some errors in his statements about government spending, including a claim about $50 million spent on condoms for Gaza, stating that while not everything he says is correct, he expects to be scrutinized. "I fully expect to be scrutinized and held accountable," he remarked, referencing the intense public and media scrutiny he faces.

Musk, also CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, defended his position against criticism, particularly regarding his access to sensitive government systems, given his companies' contracts with the Pentagon and the intelligence community. Critics argue that his role in DOGE could give him too much influence over sensitive government processes.

The controversy intensified after federal judges blocked efforts by the Trump administration to push for mass federal employee buyouts, a move that Musk and Trump have both criticized. The two also lashed out at the judiciary, with Musk alleging a “judicial coup” and Trump blaming “highly political judges” for stalling his agenda.

“We want to weed out the corruption,” Trump said, suggesting that more action might be necessary to address what he views as obstruction in the courts.