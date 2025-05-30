Elon Musk exits Federal role after controversial DOGE tenure

Elon Musk is stepping down from his controversial role in the Trump administration as the lead figure behind the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative. His departure, effective Friday, ends a 130-day stint defined by legal battles, bureaucratic clashes, and faltering claims of federal budget savings.

Musk will appear with President Trump at a final Oval Office press conference Friday afternoon, capping a tenure marked by tensions between the billionaire entrepreneur and government insiders—and an uncertain future for DOGE’s sweeping plans to reshape federal operations.

A Turbulent Chapter in Washington

Framing the move as the end of his “scheduled time” as a special government employee, Musk exits amid a growing number of lawsuits challenging both his and DOGE’s legal authority. Just this week, a federal judge ruled that a high-profile suit questioning DOGE’s power could proceed.

Though Musk is departing, his allies remain embedded in federal agencies, particularly the General Services Administration, continuing to expand DOGE’s influence—including into non-executive branches and even private sectors, sparking further concern from legal experts.

DOGE has faced scrutiny for compiling massive databases of sensitive federal information, with reports suggesting that the data may be used for immigration enforcement, prompting alarm from judges and civil liberties groups alike.

Musk’s Budget-Cutting Ambitions Fall Short

When Musk joined Trump’s second-term team, he pledged to cut $2 trillion in federal spending. He even brandished a chainsaw on stage at CPAC in February to symbolize the cuts. But by spring, that figure had shrunk to around $150 billion, a number many analysts and journalists, including NPR, have since debunked as misleading and poorly calculated.

Musk also opposed Trump’s recently passed “Big, Beautiful Bill” for its projected increase to the national deficit, claiming it undermined DOGE’s mission.

Several of DOGE’s key moves—including firing federal workers, closing agencies, and streamlining operations—have either been halted by the courts or reversed internally. Critics argue Musk’s Silicon Valley ethos clashed with the complexities of government, pointing to flawed ideas like a weekly email mandate for federal workers and agency cutbacks that led to toilet paper shortages and internet outages.

What's Next for Musk?

With his special employee status offering a clean break from government accountability, Musk now returns to the private sector, where challenges await.

Tesla, his flagship company, has seen declining profits, customer backlash, and internal unrest. Storefronts were vandalized, cars returned, and reports suggest Tesla’s board may be weighing a leadership change.

As Musk departs the political stage, DOGE's future—and its influence over American bureaucracy—remains uncertain. What’s clear is that Musk’s brief but turbulent time in Washington has left a deep and controversial mark on both his reputation and the federal government.