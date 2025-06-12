Elon Musk expresses regret after private call with Trump amid feud over spending bill

In a surprising turn of events, Elon Musk privately reached out to U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday night, days after their public spat over a proposed federal spending bill. The call, reported by The New York Times, was followed by Musk posting a message of "regret" on X (formerly Twitter), acknowledging that some of his earlier comments about the president had gone too far.

"I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far," Musk wrote.

The feud began when Musk harshly criticized the Trump-backed spending bill, calling it a "disgusting abomination" and suggesting political consequences for Republican lawmakers who supported it. The exchange quickly escalated, with Musk even drawing controversial connections between Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Initially defiant, Musk resisted calls to apologise, responding to one X user, "What's the apology for exactly?" He said he’d only consider apologizing after a “full dump of the Epstein files.” However, he later deleted the post linking Trump to Epstein.

Before the call, Musk had spoken with Vice President JD Vance and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, seeking advice on how to ease tensions. That same night, he made the conciliatory post on X.

Trump, who was attending the opening night of Les Misérables at the John F. Kennedy Center, downplayed the conversation, saying he hadn’t “thought too much” about Musk reaching out.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Trump had seen Musk’s statement and appreciated it. Meanwhile, JD Vance stated he had been in touch with both men, emphasizing the importance of Musk’s public and private support for the president’s agenda.