Elon Musk launches 'America Party' enters U.S. political scenario

In a bold move to disrupt the American political landscape, tech mogul Elon Musk announced the formation of a new political organization — the America Party. The announcement came just a day after President Donald Trump signed the controversial “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” which Musk strongly criticized.

“Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom,” Musk posted on X (formerly Twitter), referencing a recent poll he conducted where nearly two-thirds of respondents supported the creation of a new political party. “By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!”

Musk, who was previously a significant donor and close supporter of Trump during the 2024 elections, has publicly parted ways with the president. As the former head of the now-disbanded Department of Government Efficiency, Musk had championed aggressive cost-cutting measures. His criticism of the new federal spending bill — which economists estimate will add $3.4 trillion to the national deficit over ten years — led to a sharp fallout with the Trump administration.

Calling the bill “debt slavery,” Musk accused both parties of operating under a single agenda. “We live in a one-party system, not a democracy,” he wrote. The friction escalated when Trump retaliated with threats to cut federal funding to Musk’s companies and hinted at the possibility of deporting the South African-born entrepreneur.

The idea of launching a third party was once viewed as improbable for Musk, but the groundswell of public support via social media appears to have fueled his resolve. On July 4, Musk posted a poll asking users whether the U.S. needed independence from the entrenched two-party system. The results: 65.4% voted “Yes.”

With the formation of the America Party, Musk positions himself as a champion of fiscal responsibility and political reform — and potentially a formidable disruptor in the run-up to the next election cycle.