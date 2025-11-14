Epstein Case Records House to Vote Next Week on Bill taking DOJ to Release Full lines, Says Speaker Mike Johnson

Leadership has not yet set a date for the vote.

Summary: The Epstein Files Transparency Act

What the Epstein Files Transparency Act of 2023 Does

Jeffrey Epstein file Transparency Act would require Attorney General Pam Bondi to release all unclassified Department of Justice records related to Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein DOJ records bill would also direct the DOJ to publish “in a publicly accessible, searchable format” an archive of all records made available to the public. The archive would include:

Records related to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Names of known or suspected individuals involved with Epstein’s criminal enterprise

Information about civil settlements, grants of immunity, plea agreements, or non-prosecution agreements

DOJ internal deliberations regarding decisions to prosecute—or not to prosecute—Epstein and other relevant individuals

Information related to Epstein’s federal prison stay and death

What the Attorney General Could Redact

The Attorney General is permitted to withhold and/or redact certain information that contains:

Victim’s personally identifiable information

Victim’s sensitive medical records or other sensitive personal information

Child sexual abuse material

Information that would interfere with a pending Epstein investigation update (temporarily and in a very narrow sense)

Timeline/Process for the House vote Epstein documents

Option 1: Vote Under a Rule (Simple Majority)

Votes demanded 217

Option 1: Vote Under a Rule (Simple Majority)

Votes demanded 217

Option 2 suspense of the Rules( Two- Thirds maturity)

Votes demanded 289

Votes demanded 289