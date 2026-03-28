Epstein survivors file lawsuit against Google over exposure of personal information

Washington: A group of survivors of Jeffrey Epstein has filed a lawsuit against Google, alleging that the company’s AI tools and search engine exposed their personal identities and contact information online, leading to harassment, threats, and renewed emotional trauma, according to CNBC.

The case, filed in a US federal court by a survivor identified as Jane Doe on behalf of others in similar situations, centers on claims that highly sensitive details — including names, email addresses, and phone numbers — appeared through Google platforms despite repeated requests for their removal.

According to the complaint, these disclosures occurred even after victims had sought to keep their information private.

The lawsuit traces the issue back to a large release of documents by the US Department of Justice in late 2025 and early 2026. Approximately 100 Epstein survivors were inadvertently identified in the released records. Although the government later recognised the error and attempted to retract the material, the sensitive data had already spread online.

Survivors allege that Google continued to display this information through its search results and AI-generated responses, even after being alerted to the problem.

The complaint states that the ongoing exposure has caused renewed trauma for victims. “Strangers call them, email them, threaten their physical safety, and accuse them of conspiring with Epstein when they are, in reality, Epstein’s victims,” the lawsuit notes.

This legal action highlights the growing concerns surrounding AI technologies, privacy, and accountability for platforms that aggregate and present sensitive information.

By naming one of the world’s largest tech companies, the lawsuit underscores the potential consequences of unfiltered AI responses and search results that amplify already sensitive or harmful data.

Legal experts suggest that the outcome of the case could have broader implications for how tech companies handle personal data, particularly in situations involving victims of crimes or sensitive government records.

The survivors are seeking remedies that would prevent further disclosure and hold Google accountable for the distress caused by the repeated exposure of their identities.