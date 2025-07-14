Etihad Airways Checks Boeing 787 Fuel Switches as Safety Step

Etihad Airways has issued an alter or a safety message to its pilots regarding the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The airline asked them to be extra cautious when using the fuel control switches. These switches help control the fuel going to the engines during a flight.

Etihad has said no problems have been identified in the planes, further adding that no accidents have happened. But to be extra safe, it started inspecting all of its Boeing 787 planes. These checks will make sure the fuel switches are working properly.

Pilots and staff on the ground have also been alerted to be careful, particularly during takeoff and landing. Etihad said this is just a safety check, and all flights will continue as normal, without any delays.