EU leaders meet Syrian President al-Sharaa in Damascus

European Council President Antonio Costa and European Union (EU) chief Ursula von der Leyen on Friday called on Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, asserting that The EU remains strongly committed to Syria's recovery, reconstruction and civil peace.

"In Damascus to meet President Al-Sharaa, together with President Ursula von der Leyen. After many years of war and suffering, the fall of the Assad regime finally offered some hope to the Syrian people. We are here today to show the EU’s continued support to Syria. There is still a long way ahead but you have already taken the first steps," Antonio Costa posted on X after meeting Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The EU also pledged to deepen political ties and economic engagement with the war-torn country.

"In Damascus today with EU Council President. After decades of fear and silence, Syrians began a long journey toward hope and renewal. Europe will do everything it can to support Syria's recovery and reconstruction," said Ursula von der Leyen.

Both European leaders arrived in Damascus after participating in the first-ever EU-Jordan Summit, reaffirming the EU's commitment to Jordan as a key strategic partner in the Middle East and the Mediterranean.

On Thursday, Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen met King Abdullah II as the three leaders took stock of the implementation of the Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership, signed one year ago, and set the priorities for the future.

"At a time of growing geopolitical challenges, the EU and Jordan stand side by side. Because this is what friends do," the EU chief posted on X.

Later today, the two European leaders will travel to Beirut to meet with President Aoun and further strengthen the EU-Lebanon partnership, focusing on prosperity, security and stability.