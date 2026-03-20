Europe, Japan for safe passage of vessels thru Hormuz

London: Britain, France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands, along with Japan, said they are ready to help to ensure safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, while condemning recent Iranian attacks that have choked global energy supply.

In a joint statement issued on Thursday, the countries said they would take coordinated steps to stabilise energy markets as tensions disrupt one of the world’s most critical shipping routes.

The group urged Iran to immediately halt attacks that threaten commercial shipping and regional stability. "We express our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait," the statement said. The countries also welcomed the commitment of nations engaged in preparatory planning to safeguard transit routes.